Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Jeddah Club in King’s Cup today, September 23?

Al Nassr secured a significant victory in the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a brace against Al-Riyadh. Currently riding a three-game winning streak, Ronaldo’s side is set to face Jeddah Club today, September 23.

On a special day for Saudis, commemorating their national day, Ronaldo has the opportunity to further cement his legacy in the country as he edges closer to the elusive 1,000-goal mark, a milestone few have reached, though often without comprehensive official records.

Anticipation is high for this match, as the King’s Cup presents a tantalizing target for Al Nassr this season, especially after a lackluster previous campaign that fueled speculation about Ronaldo’s future with the club.

Jeddah Club, currently trailing in the Saudi First Division, will view this encounter as a critical test. A standout performance against head coach Jorge Jesus’ side, which has shown promising form early in the season, could potentially change the trajectory of their campaign.

Will Ronaldo feature in Al Nassr vs. Jeddah in King’s Cup today?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly expected to start on the bench for Al Nassr’s King’s Cup clash against Jeddah. Following his impressive display in the 5-1 victory over Al-Riyadh, the Portuguese icon may be limited to cameo minutes in today’s fixture.

Moreover, strategic rest may be in order, as Al Nassr face a crucial league fixture against Al Ittihad on Friday. With Ronaldo at peak performance, the team will have a strong chance of securing three vital points and maintaining their lead in the Saudi Pro League standings.

Predicted starting XI for Al Nassr

With Ronaldo’s starting spot in doubt, players like Joao Felix and Marcelo Brozovic are expected to take center stage, aiming to propel Al Nassr to the next round of the tournament.

Predicted lineup for Al Nassr:

Goalkeeper: Bento

Defenders: Boushal, Simakan, Al Amri, Ayman

Midfielders: Angelo, Brozovic, Felix

Forwards: Wesley, Ghareeb, Camara

