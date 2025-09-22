Ousmane Dembele wins Ballon d’Or at 28: How many had Messi and Ronaldo won at his age?

Paris Saint-Germain capped the finest season in their history by clinching their inaugural UEFA Champions League title. After becoming a cornerstone in the French side, the 28-year-old star, Ousmane Dembele, claimed the 2025 Ballon d’Or. This achievement has placed the French star in elite company, drawing comparisons to legends such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the number of accolades earned by the same age.

Even if Dembele edges his name in soccer history by claiming the coveted Ballon d’Or, at his age, Lionel Messi had already rewritten the record books, securing five awards (2009-2012, and 2015). This remarkable achievement placed Leo ahead of legends like Johan Cruyff, Marco van Basten, and Michel Platini, who once dominated the awards’ history until Messi’s meteoric rise.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is hailed as one of soccer’s most iconic figures, he captured only two Ballon d’Ors before turning 28, winning it in 2008 and 2013. Even if his peak performance arrived as a veteran player, he reached to clinch three additional awards, solidifying his position as the second-most decorated player in the awards’ history.

Ousmane, previously unheralded by the Ballon d’Or, crowned himself the world’s best soccer player in 2025. During the 2024-25 season, he scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists in 53 matches for Paris Saint-Germain. Despite Raphinha, Salah, and Kane surpassing him in total goal contributions, Dembele emerged as the undisputed star of a team that clinched four trophies, distinguishing himself with their remarkable success.

Who are the players who have won the Ballon d’Or during the Messi and Ronaldo era?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fiercely contested the Ballon d’Or from 2008 to 2019, consistently dominating the top three spots. Yet, only the Argentine star extended his legacy through 2023, whereas the Portuguese has not featured in the top three since 2020. In the wake of their rivalry, the prestigious award has welcomed four new winners, showcasing the evolving landscape of elite soccer talent.

Ballon d’Or award Name Nationality 2018 Luka Modric Croatia 2022 Karim Benzema France 2024 Rodri Hernandez Spain 2025 Ousmane Dembele France

Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still active, they no longer dominate Europe’s elite leagues, leading to their decline in Ballon d’Or rankings. The Argentine star remains an exception in 2023, briefly reclaiming his spot after winning the FIFA World Cup. However, no player in recent years has captured the award consecutively, highlighting the enduring challenge of measuring up to their monumental legacies.