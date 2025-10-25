Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 25, for Al Nassr vs Al-Hazm in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?

The spotlight turns once again to Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr prepare to face Al-Hazm on Saturday, October 25, in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr, currently first in the league standings, comes off an international trip where they played FC Goa in India during the AFC Champions League Two, a match in which Ronaldo did not feature under Jorge Jesus’s rotation decision.

Al Nassr will remain on the road for this match, traveling to Ar Rass to face Al-Hazm, who sit 13th in the points table. The game represents another key opportunity for the Riyadh-based club to extend its early-season lead.

Questions continue to swirl around Ronaldo’s participation, as fans eagerly await confirmation of whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will start. His involvement would not only impact Al Nassr’s attacking approach but also draw global attention to the Saudi Pro League.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

All signs point to Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in today’s match against Al-Hazm. The Portuguese forward has traveled with the squad to Buraidah and participated fully in all pre-match training sessions, as seen on several social media posts.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after scoring his goal during the Saudi Super Cup final. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Al Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Hazm

Al-Nassr arrive in Ar Rass ready to assert their quality against Al-Hazm, with manager Jorge Jesus expected to field a strong side.

Al-Nassr Lineup (4-2-3-1): Nawaf Al Aqidi (Goalkeeper); Sultan Al Ghannam (Captain), Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, Nawaf Boushal; Abdullah Alkhaibari, Otavio; Kingsley Coman, Angelo, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

