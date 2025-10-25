Trending topics:
SOCCER

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today, Oct. 25, for Al Nassr vs Al-Hazm in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League?

Al-Nassr travel to Ar Rass to face Al-Hazm in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League, with attention on Cristiano Ronaldo and the team’s strong lineup.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr walks on the field.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr walks on the field.

The spotlight turns once again to Cristiano Ronaldo as Al Nassr prepare to face Al-Hazm on Saturday, October 25, in the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr, currently first in the league standings, comes off an international trip where they played FC Goa in India during the AFC Champions League Two, a match in which Ronaldo did not feature under Jorge Jesus’s rotation decision.

Al Nassr will remain on the road for this match, traveling to Ar Rass to face Al-Hazm, who sit 13th in the points table. The game represents another key opportunity for the Riyadh-based club to extend its early-season lead.

Questions continue to swirl around Ronaldo’s participation, as fans eagerly await confirmation of whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will start. His involvement would not only impact Al Nassr’s attacking approach but also draw global attention to the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

All signs point to Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in today’s match against Al-Hazm. The Portuguese forward has traveled with the squad to Buraidah and participated fully in all pre-match training sessions, as seen on several social media posts.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after scoring his goal during the Saudi Super Cup final. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates after scoring his goal during the Saudi Super Cup final. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Advertisement

Al Nassr probable lineup vs Al-Hazm

Al-Nassr arrive in Ar Rass ready to assert their quality against Al-Hazm, with manager Jorge Jesus expected to field a strong side.

Not Lionel Messi: Guardiola names a Manchester City player as the greatest talent he’s ever seen

see also

Not Lionel Messi: Guardiola names a Manchester City player as the greatest talent he’s ever seen

Al-Nassr Lineup (4-2-3-1): Nawaf Al Aqidi (Goalkeeper); Sultan Al Ghannam (Captain), Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martínez, Nawaf Boushal; Abdullah Alkhaibari, Otavio; Kingsley Coman, Angelo, Sadio Mane; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Survey

What do you expect from Cristiano Ronaldo in today’s match?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
How old will Messi and Ronaldo be when their respective Inter Miami and Al Nassr contracts expire?
Soccer

How old will Messi and Ronaldo be when their respective Inter Miami and Al Nassr contracts expire?

Harry Kane surpasses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in remarkable feat with Bayern Munich
Soccer

Harry Kane surpasses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in remarkable feat with Bayern Munich

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Goa at AFC Champions League Two today, October 22?
Soccer

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al Nassr vs Goa at AFC Champions League Two today, October 22?

Is Chase Mason playing tonight, Oct. 25, for South Dakota State vs North Dakota State in Week 9?
College Football

Is Chase Mason playing tonight, Oct. 25, for South Dakota State vs North Dakota State in Week 9?

Better Collective Logo