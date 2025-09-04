Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs Venezuela in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, September 4?

Lionel Messi remains an icon every Argentine yearns to witness on the pitch. As the legendary “La Pulga” approaches the twilight of his illustrious career, fans eagerly anticipate what might be his final home appearance in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Venezuela. While the exact details of his retirement remain unconfirmed, one certainty prevails: the desire to see Messi grace the field one last time in Argentina.

Having already secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentina, the reigning world champions, are expected to showcase their full roster. Fans are eager to see Messi lead the team, a squad bursting with potential and poised to defend their title in the global tournament.

Conversely, Venezuela is poised to make history with a potential first-ever World Cup qualification. Although their path is challenging, their hopes hinge not only on their performance but also on favorable outcomes in other matches as they strive to secure a berth in North America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite having already qualified, the anticipation of Messi’s appearance has ensured a sold-out stadium for La Albiceleste’s encounter against Venezuela. The question looms large: Will Messi take to the field in today’s World Cup Qualifier?

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Is Lionel Messi playing for Argentina vs. Venezuela?

According to reports from Argentina, Lionel Messi is slated to play against Venezuela in the World Cup Qualifiers. Notably, Messi has announced that this will be his final home fixture in a World Cup Qualifier, marking a poignant moment for fans and players alike.

Advertisement

see also Is Lionel Messi playing his last game in Argentina? Lionel Scaloni makes bold promise about it

This decision signifies the end of an era for Argentina. Messi, the maestro who led his nation to a World Cup triumph in Qatar three years ago, along with two Copa America titles and innumerable memories of his mesmerizing dribbles and goals, will etch his legacy in the hearts of Argentines forever.

Advertisement

Messi’s stats with Argentina

As Messi prepares for his final home match in World Cup Qualifiers, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on his monumental impact on Argentina’s National Soccer Team. Since his debut, Messi’s performances have been nothing short of extraordinary, leaving an indelible mark on the game’s history.

Overall Career Appearances: 193 Goals: 112 Assists: 58

Breakdown by competition

FIFA World Cup: Appearances: 26 Goals: 13 (Argentina’s all-time record) Assists: 8

Copa América: Appearances: 39 Goals: 14 Assists: 18

World Cup Qualifiers: Appearances: 71 (One appearance away from tying the all-time record) Goals: 34 (CONMEBOL’s all-time record) Assists: 14

International Friendlies: Appearances: 56 Goals: 51 Assists: 19

CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions: Appearances: 1 Goals: 0 Assists: 2



Advertisement

Advertisement