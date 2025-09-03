Is Lionel Messi playing his last game in Argentina? Lionel Scaloni makes bold promise about it

Argentina will host Venezuela on Matchday 17 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, in what is expected to be Lionel Messi’s final qualifier on home soil. However, head coach Lionel Scaloni made a bold promise regarding the occasion.

Following Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal, Messi confirmed to a reporter that the Venezuela match would be his last World Cup qualifier in Argentina. But speaking at Wednesday’s press conference, Scaloni insisted they will do everything possible to make sure that’s not the case.

“Tomorrow will be a beautiful, emotional match. Surely it won’t be his last in Argentina, because we’ll make sure he plays another one if he decides to. It’s obvious that will happen. We’ll find the right moment because he deserves it,” Argentina’s coach said.

Messi stated it would be his final qualifier in Argentina since, after Thursday’s match, no additional qualifiers are scheduled in the country before the 2026 World Cup. Any games that arise would only be friendlies.

Lionel Messi during a training session with Argentina. (Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images))

Looking further ahead, while neither FIFA nor CONMEBOL have made an official announcement, it is highly likely that Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will not be required to participate in qualifying for the 2030 World Cup, as they will be among the hosts in the opening phase. That means Argentina, after this September FIFA window, would not play another qualifier until 2031—by which time Messi will be 44 years old.

Scaloni on Messi’s availability for upcoming matches

Amid the anticipation surrounding Messi’s final home qualifier, Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the Inter Miami star will start Thursday’s match against Venezuela. The Argentina coach also noted that, barring any unforeseen issues, Messi will travel with the squad to Ecuador for the final game of the qualifying campaign.

“He will start and he will also travel to Ecuador for the second game, like everyone else unless something happens,” Scaloni told reporters. In addition, the coach said younger prospects such as Nico Paz and Franco Mastantuono could get opportunities, with Argentina already having secured its place at the 2026 World Cup.