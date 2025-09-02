Benjamin Cremaschi breaks silence on leaving Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami after Leagues Cup loss

Inter Miami’s run at a second Leagues Cup title ended in disappointment on August 31, as Lionel Messi and his team fell 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 final. Just days after the loss, the club confirmed the departure of midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, who will continue his career in Italy.

In an official statement, Inter Miami announced that the 20-year-old will join Parma Calcio 1913 on loan through June 2026. The Serie A side also secured an option to purchase Cremaschi outright, leaving his long-term future tied to his performance in Italy.

Cremaschi’s move marks the second stop of his professional career. A product of the Inter Miami Academy, he became the fifth homegrown player to sign with the senior team. Since making his first-team debut in February 2023, he registered 107 appearances across all competitions, contributing eight goals and nine assists. He played a key role in Miami’s 2023 Leagues Cup triumph and their 2024 Supporters’ Shield campaign.

But with the arrival of high-profile signings, Cremaschi gradually slipped from the starting lineup, becoming more of a rotational option. Frustrated with his lack of minutes, the young midfielder now heads to Parma in search of the playing time and responsibility he once enjoyed in Miami.

Cremaschi’s farewell message

Cremaschi, who rose through Inter Miami’s academy and spent six years with the club, took to Instagram to share an emotional farewell message, thanking fans, teammates, and staff for their support throughout his journey.

“After six years at Inter Miami, the time has come to take a new direction in my professional career. It’s not an easy decision. This club saw me grow from the Academy to the first team, shaped me as both a player and a person, and gave me the opportunity to live experiences that I will always carry with me. I am grateful to the fans for their support, to my coaches, teammates, the staff, and everyone who made this journey possible—especially the Mas and Beckham families,” Cremaschi wrote on his Instagram account.

“I leave knowing that I gave everything every day in this jersey, and with the peace of mind of having honored the role I was given. Now it’s time to face new challenges, step out of my comfort zone, and continue growing both personally and professionally. Inter Miami will always be part of my story and part of who I am. Thank you for these unforgettable years,” the 20-year-old concluded.