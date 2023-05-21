Israel U-20 and Colombia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. The Israelites arrive at the tournament as underdog guests. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Israel have never won a FIFA World Cup before in any of the bad tournaments, but they were U-20 runners-up in 1982 and 1990.
Colombia are among the top 5 favorites to win the tournament but there is still a long way to go and they must win the first game to show why they are considered favorites.
Israel U-20 vs Colombia U-20: Kick-Off Time
Israel U-20 and Colombia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday, May 20 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 21
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 4:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 21
Colombia: 11:00 PM
Israel: 9:00 AM May 21
United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 21
United States: 5:00 PM
Israel U-20 vs Colombia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Indonesia: Vidio
Japan: J Sports 2
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW