Israel U-20 vs Colombia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Israel U-20 and Colombia U-20 meet in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. This game will take place at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata. The Israelites arrive at the tournament as underdog guests. Here is all the detailed information about this U-20 World Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

[Watch Israel U-20 vs Colombia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Israel have never won a FIFA World Cup before in any of the bad tournaments, but they were U-20 runners-up in 1982 and 1990.

Colombia are among the top 5 favorites to win the tournament but there is still a long way to go and they must win the first game to show why they are considered favorites.

Israel U-20 vs Colombia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Israel U-20 and Colombia U-20 play for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday, May 20 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona in La Plata.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 5:00 AM May 21

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM May 21

Colombia: 11:00 PM

Israel: 9:00 AM May 21

United Arab Emirates: 1:00 AM May 21

United States: 5:00 PM

Israel U-20 vs Colombia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV 3

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Indonesia: Vidio

Japan: J Sports 2

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 3

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW