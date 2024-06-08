Italy play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Italy compete against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2024 international friendly match. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and provides various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Italy come from a significant failure in the last two World Cup Qualifiers, where they fell short of qualifying for the tournament despite being one of its most successful teams in history. It is clear they need a profound renovation, and in this Euro, they aim to prove that their difficult times are behind them.

To achieve this, they need to prepare thoroughly with a friendly match like the one against Bosnia and Herzegovina, a team that has been slowly declining for years. Bosnia come from a tough 3-0 defeat against England, so they will seek to leave that behind and focus on improving, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers.

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 10)

Bosnia: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 10)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 10)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports Player

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

UK: Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX