Italy vs Malta: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Italy will face off against Malta this Saturday, October 14 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The Italian team didn’t have the strongest start in these qualifiers, but a crucial victory against Ukraine in the previous Matchday propelled them to the second spot in the standings with 7 points, on par with their primary competitors, the Ukrainians.

However, the situation could become intricate if they fail to maintain their winning streak, so Italy are determined to secure all three points against Malta, the least formidable team in the group. The Maltese side has yet to secure any points and is eager to at least accumulate some that will enable them to conclude these qualifiers in a respectable manner.

Italy vs Malta: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (October 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Italy vs Malta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, Canals Globo

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sports club 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 2, Sport 1

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go, Sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P, Sports Club 7

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX