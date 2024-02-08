Pablo Mastroeni must be licking his chops at the prospect of bringing in one of the best Colombian players of all-time. James Rodríguez is reported to be trying to terminate his deal with Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

The 32-year-old former Real Madrid star signed a contract with the Brazilian giants until June of 2025 but according to Infobae, Rodríguez has a bad relationship with coach Dorival Junior and this is forcing the Colombian’s hand.

James has only played 12 games and scored 1 goal and has 2 assists in Brazilian league play. Since his time at Bayern Munich, James Rodríguez has seen his career spiral to the obscure with poor runs at Everton, Al-Rayyan, and Olympiacos, still Real Salt Lake are interested in bringing him in.

Real Salt Lake interested in James Rodríguez

According to Cesar Augusto Londoño, Real Salt Lake are monitoring James Rodríguez’s situation at Sao Paulo, as the former Banfield star is negotiating his release.

Real Salt Lake already has 4 Colombians on their side in Brayan Vera, Nelson Palacio, Carlos Andrés Gómez and Cristian ‘Chicho’ Arango. Real Salt Lake open their 2024 season against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

About Real Salt Lake

RSL began play in MLS in 2005 and would go on to be one of the best sides in the league during the late 2000’s. RSL would win the 2009 MLS Cup, and they finished as runners-up in the Supporters Shield in 2010 and the 2013 editions of both the U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup. The club additionally finished runners-up in the 2010-11 CONCACAF Champions League, becoming the first American club to do so during the tournament’s group stage format.

In the last two seasons the club has not advanced past the first round of the MLS playoffs and currently has USMNT youth star Diego Luna on their roster.