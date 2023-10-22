Jose Mourinho doesn’t forget Papu Gomez. A few days ago, before the matchup between AS Roma and AC Monza in Serie A, the Argentine player was asked if he had a special memory of the Portuguese coach.

“Mourinho? I only have one memory of him and that is winning the Europa League with Sevilla against him.” However, at that time, the midfielder had no idea of what was coming for him.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Gomez faces a two-year doping ban as he’s been accused of consuming terbutaline, a prohibited substance by worldwide agencies. This Sunday, Mou didn’t forget Papu after his club got a 1-0 victory over AC Monza.

“I don’t recall him playing in the Europa League final against us. It seems he did so against Juventus in the semifinals with a positive result already. It’s not my problem. I have a cough, but I won’t take any syrup or any pills. Or else I might have trouble passing the anti-doping tests.”

A very controversial game for Jose Mourinho against AC Monza

For Jose Mourinho, Sunday’s match was a roller coaster. He confronted the AC Monza bench in the final minutes making gestures of silence and tears directed at his rivals with whom he had a polemic clash last season.

As a consequence, Mou saw the red card and won’t be on the pitch for next Saturday’s showdown with Inter Milan. Yes. He mocked them for ‘crying’ and complaining.

Papu Gomez explain why he tested positive in a doping control

Last Friday, AC Monza confirmed that they received the official notification from FIFA, through the Italian Federation, regarding the verdict from the Spanish Anti-Doping Commission against Papu Gomez.

“The player’s biological samples tested positive for Terbutaline, a medication taken to alleviate a bronchospasm crisis in October 2022 when the player was registered with Sevilla FC. The positive result is a result of unintentional ingestion. AC Monza reserves the right to assess the next procedural steps.”

Papu Gomez tested positive in October 2022 while he was still por Sevilla FC in Spain. Then, the midfielder went to the World Cup with Argentina where he was notified of the positive just a few hours before the final against France.

This Sunday, the player finally spoke about the controversial situation. “The alleged infraction arises from the presence of terbutaline in my system, as I mistakenly, accidentally, and without intent, took a spoonful of my young child’s cough syrup. However, it is important to note that the therapeutic use of Terbutaline is allowed for professional athletes and, in no way, enhances athletic performance in soccer.”