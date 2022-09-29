Juarez will fight against Pumas UNAM for their last chance to qualify for the Liga MX Reclassification Playoffs. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, the storylines, predictions, and odds.

Juarez will host Pumas UNAM for the last regular season matchday of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura at the Benito Juarez Stadium. Pumas have no chance to work their way up to the Liga MX Reclassification spots, while Juarez need to clinch a win, and depending on other results, they may end up in the postseason. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial), to watch or live stream free this game.

Juarez made it to the last matchday of the regular season with clear chances to qualify to the Liga MX Reclassification Playoffs. Under Hernan Cristante's management, the Bravos have won three of the last five games at the Benito Juarez Stadium. This could help them to pick up a win over a team already eliminated.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM disappointed their fans with a roster full of superstars such as Dani Alves, Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinneno, to name a few. In fact, Pumas announced Dani Alves is injured, so, he won't play this last matchup. Also, this game on the road will close out possibly the worst regular season under Andres Lillini's management. And of course, this is first time that Pumas won't play the Liga MX Playoffs in the last three tournaments.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 30, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium in Juarez City, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the last three meetings between these two sides at the Benito Juarez Stadium, Pumas UNAM picked up one win, and the other two games ended as a draw. In fact, in the last five matchups against each other, Juarez haven't picked up a win against the seven-time Liga MX Championship winners.

So, Juarez will have to play against the history to keep alive their chances for a spot in the Liga MX Playoffs. In fact, Juarez need to win this game, and hope that Atletico San Luis, Mazatlan, and Tijuana won't clinch any points for the last matchday of the regular season to be placed at the 12th position.

How to watch Juarez vs Pumas UNAM in the US

The 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura matchup between Juarez and Pumas UNAM will be played on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes in the US.

Juarez vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Juarez have +110 odds to pick up the win as hosts, while Pumas UNAM have +210 odds to pick up the win on the road. A draw would make a +260 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!




