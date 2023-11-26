Two of Italian football’s most iconic clubs, Juventus and Internazionale, will clash in the highly anticipated Derby d’Italia for the 2023-2024 Serie A. The game, to be played at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin, will be a crucial encounter in the Serie A title race.
Internazionale are dominating the standings in the first spot but with a small margin over Juventus, they have 31 points while Juventus are close with 29 points. The most recent victory for Internazionale was against Frosinone by 2-0 at home.
Juventus have a perfect record in their last five games with the most recent victory against Cagliari being 2-1, and so far they have a record of 9-2-1.
Juventus vs Internazionale: Kick-Off Time
Juventus and Internazionale play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, November 26 at Allianz Stadium in Torino. Juventus, currently in second place, are eager to close the gap on Inter, who sit at the top of the table. A win for the Bianconeri would not only boost their title aspirations but also serve as a statement of intent against their fierce rivals.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM November 27
Germany: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM November 27
Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 27
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 27
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 27
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM November 27
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Juventus vs Internazionale: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW, NET e Claro, DirecTV GO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ France, Free
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Stv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 2, DAZN Spain
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, USA Network