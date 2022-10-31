Juventus take on PSG at Allianz Stadium in Torino for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Juventus vs PSG: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

Juventus and PSG meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team must win this game to play in the Europa League. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Juvents will not be able to advance to the next phase in the Champions League since they have only 3 points and the first two spots in the group are filled, they must win this game to secure their spot in the Europa League.

PSG are the group leaders with 11 points, but Benfica came close to stealing the first place in Group H as they also have 11 points, but PSG's advantage is the goal difference with +8 and Benfica only +4.

Juventus vs PSG: Date

Juventus and PSG play for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 2 at Allianz Stadium in Torino. The home team should not waste this opportunity, but the visitors are willing to do anything to win.

Juventus vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Juventus vs PSG at the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League, Juventus and PSG at the Allianz Stadium in Torino on Wednesday, November 2, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+ (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, VIX+, TUDN App