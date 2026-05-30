How many people worked on the 2026 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony before PSG vs Arsenal?

Before PSG face Arsenal at the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest’s Puskas Arena, a massive behind-the-scenes production sets the tone for the opening ceremony spectacle.

Hundreds of people are involved in producing the opening ceremony, with well over 500 crew members typically working behind the scenes before kickoff of matches like PSG vs Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final. Follow the game between PSG and Arsenal live with us!

Behind the spectacle surrounding the showdown, the UEFA UCL opening ceremony requires a mix of stage designers, lighting engineers, choreographers, broadcast teams, security staff and event coordinators.

Every element is timed to the second, ensuring the performance aligns with global television broadcasts. What once was a simple pre-match presentation has evolved into a large-scale entertainment showcase that blends soccer and music.

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How many crew members work on the Champions League final show?

Around 500 to 600 crew members are typically involved in the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony. The scale of the operation turns a short pre-match performance into a massive live production coordinated by UEFA. This year, The Killers opened the pregame show with the song “When You Were Young.”

In previous editions, the popular organization has confirmed that more than 1000 people have been directly involved in producing the opening show alone, separate from matchday operations and security teams.

According to documented Union of European Football Associations final production structures, the opening ceremony requires a wide network of specialists working simultaneously, including:

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stage designers

lighting technicians

choreographers

sound engineers

camera operators

broadcast directors

production assistants

How is the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony produced?

The Champions League final opening ceremony is produced through a coordinated collaboration between UEFA, broadcast partners and international live-event production companies.

The process begins months before kickoff with creative planning, concept design and technical mapping of the stadium. Specialist production companies transform the pitch into a temporary concert-grade stage.

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This includes installing LED platforms, sound systems, pyrotechnics, lighting rigs and broadcast infrastructure. One of the key production partners frequently involved in recent editions is Balich Wonder Studio. In 2026, it all led to a fantastic show in which The Killers performed four songs.

How long does it take to prepare the Champions League final show?

Preparation for the Champions League final opening ceremony usually takes several weeks in total, with the most intensive stadium setup phase lasting around 5 to 10 days before the match.

While planning and creative development can stretch over months, the physical transformation of the stadium begins shortly before the final. During this period, production teams install the stage, test lighting systems and calibrate sound.

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In the final days before kickoff, full run-throughs are completed to synchronize every element of the show with broadcast timing, ensuring the performance ends just minutes before players walk onto the pitch. The Killers’ 2026 pregame show gave plenty to talk about, with positive reactions on social media.

Is the Champions League final opening ceremony live or pre-recorded?

The UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony is performed live inside the stadium, not pre-recorded. Every performance element happens in real time in front of both the crowd and global television audience.

Although some promotional visuals or short video segments may be pre-produced and displayed before the ceremony begins, the actual artistic performance is executed live and tightly synchronized with the broadcast feed.