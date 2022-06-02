Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will face each other at Astana Arena on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C3. Find out here when and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream free it in the US and Canada.

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan: Date, Time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free in the US and Canada UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

Kazakhstan will welcome Azerbaijan at the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find all you need to know when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this League C Group C3 soccer match in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 10th overall meeting. Kazakhstan are the favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won four times, while Azerbaijan have celebrated two victories so far, with the remaining three matches ending in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 5, 2018, and it ended in a 3-0 victory for the Kazakhs in an International Friendly at the Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League C Group C3 game between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be played on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kazakhstan vs Azerbaijan in UEFA Nations League 2022-2023

The game to be played between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.