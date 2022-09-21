Kazakhstan and Belarus will face each other on Thursday at Astana Arena on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League League D Group A3. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in different parts of the world.

Kazakhstan will host Belarus at the Astana Arena in Astana on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League D Group A3 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. Expectedly, Belarus are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won four times, while the remaining two matches have ended in a draw so far. Kazakhstan are yet to celebrate a victory to this day.

Their most recent game was played on June 10, 2022, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in their first duel of League D Group A3. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they clash for the second time this year, again in the Nations League.

Kazakhstan vs Belarus: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

France: 4:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Russia: 5:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sudan: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

US: 10:00 AM (ET)

Kazakhstan: 8:00 PM

Belarus: 5:00 PM

Kazakhstan vs Belarus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: DAZN

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Okko Sport

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

US: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Kazakhstan: qazsporttv.kz, Qazsport

Belarus: Belarus 5