The cradle of soccer is already preparing to enjoy the upcoming FIFA World Cup, in which there is a special illusion that one of its most talented teams can have a glorious performance. Find out the schedules and broadcasting channels for all Qatar 2022 matches in England.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 represents the hope that the longed-for day will come for one of the countries with the greatest passion for soccer, England. And the fact is that this land boasts that this sport as it is known today was born in its entrails. A source of pride, but also of frustration.

And the fact is that the cradle of soccer has ample showcases in which there is only one trophy. With the exception of the FIFA World Cup held in England in 1966, the Three Lions have not been able to win another elite tournament. Many times, in spite of being pointed out as candidates to achieve it.

That is why Qatar 2022, the names of Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho and Gareth Southgate himself are exciting England fans to finally taste international success. And if you will enjoy this tournament from that country, keep reading because this will be your guide to know when, at what time and how to watch the 64 matches of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Time difference between Qatar and England

Less than 6,000 kilometers separate the birthplace of modern soccer from the host country of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup. A privileged position compared to many of the other 30 National Teams that will play in the tournament, as the time difference is very small.

So in England, the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022 will be enjoyed only two hours ahead of the local time in the host country. A very convenient schedule because there will be no need to get up early or stay up late to enjoy all the soccer action that will take place from November 20 to December 18.

On which channels will the 2022 FIFA World Cup be broadcast in England?

The good news for all soccer, Three Lions and FIFA World Cup fans is that you will be able to enjoy all the Qatar 2022 action on public television in England and throughout the United Kingdom. So all you need is a screen with a suitable set-top box to receive the free-to-air signal and you're good to go.

The Broadcasting Right holders of Qatar 2022 in England according to FIFA are the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), founded almost 100 years ago, and the 66-year-old Independent Television Network (ITV). Both have coverage throughout the United Kingdom. Both broadcasters will share the 64 matches of the upcoming World Cup, including, of course, the England and Wales duels.

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage in England

Sunday, November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador - ITV - 10:00 AM

Monday, November 21

England vs Iran - BBC - 1:00 PM

Senegal vs Netherlands - BBC - 4:00 PM

United States vs Wales - ITV - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - ITV - 10:00 AM

Denmark vs Tunisia - ITV - 1:00 PM

Mexico vs Poland - BBC - 4:00 PM

France vs Australia - BBC - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs Croatia - ITV - 10:00 AM

Germany vs Japan - ITV - 1:00 PM

Spain vs Costa Rica - ITV - 4:00 PM

Belgium vs Canada - BBC - 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland vs Cameroon - ITV - 10:00 AM

Uruguay vs Korea - BBC - 1:00 PM

Portugal vs Ghana - ITV - 4:00 PM

Brazil vs Serbia - BBC - 7:00 PM

Friday, November 25

Wales vs Iran - BBC - 10:00 AM

Qatar vs Senegal - BBC - 1:00 PM

Netherlands vs Ecuador - ITV - 4:00 PM

England vs United States - ITV - 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 26

Tunisia vs Australia - BBC - 10:00 AM

Poland vs Saudi Arabia - ITV - 1:00 PM

France vs Denmark - ITV - 4:00 PM

Argentina vs Mexico - ITV - 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica - ITV - 10:00 AM

Belgium vs Morocco - BBC - 1:00 PM

Croatia vs Canada - BBC - 4:00 PM

Spain vs Germany - BBC - 7:00 PM

Monday, November 28

Cameroon vs Serbia - ITV - 10:00 AM

Korea vs Ghana - BBC - 1:00 PM

Brazil vs Switzerland - ITV - 4:00 PM

Portugal vs Uruguay - ITV - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, November 29

Netherlands vs Qatar - ITV - 3:00 PM

Ecuador vs Senegal - ITV - 3:00 PM

Wales vs England - BBC - 7:00 PM

Iran vs United States - BBC - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, November 30

Australia vs Denmark - BBC - 3:00 PM

Tunisia vs France - BBC - 3:00 PM

Poland vs Argentina - BBC - 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - - BBC - 7:00 PM

Thursday, December 1

Croatia vs Belgium - BBC - 3:00 PM

Canada vs Morocco - BBC - 3:00 PM

Japan vs Spain - ITV - 7:00 PM

Costa Rica vs Germany - ITV - 7:00 PM

Friday, December 2

Ghana vs Uruguay - BBC - 3:00 PM

Korea vs Portugal - BBC - 3:00 PM

Serbia vs Switzerland - ITV - 7:00 PM

Cameroon vs Brazil - ITV - 7:00 PM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Round of 16 in England

Saturday, December 3

A1 vs B2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

C1 vs D2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 4

D1 vs C2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

B1 vs A2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Monday, December 5

E1 vs F2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

G1 vs H2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, December 6

F1 vs E2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

H1 vs G2 - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Quarter Finals in England

Friday, December 9

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 10

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Date, time and channel of each match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Semifinals in England

Tuesday, December 13

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, December 14

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 7:00 PM

Date, time and channel of the Third Place match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in England

Saturday, December 17

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM

Date, time and channel of the Final match of Qatar 2022 World Cup in England

Sunday, December 18

TBD vs TBD - BBC or ITV (TBD) - 3:00 PM