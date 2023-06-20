Kylian Mbappe feels he should be in the running for 2023 Ballon d'Or

Kylian Mbappe believes that it is his time now, the runner up to the last World Cup and top goal scorer of Qatar 2022, thinks he should be in the running for the sport’s top individual prizes.

At the club level Mbappe scored 41 goals in 43 matches across the line for PSG. In a season that also saw the top team in France fall apart in the UEFA Champions League.

When it comes to the Ballon d’Or, Mbappe will compete with Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland for this year’s award. Here is what Mbappe had to say about winning the Ballon d’Or.

Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d’Or

“It’s always difficult to talk about an individual trophy, because you have to put yourself forward on your own and that’s something that doesn’t necessarily pass in the eyes of the general public.

“The new criteria, it’s about burning eyes, it’s someone who has had an impact … I think I correspond to these criteria, so I would say…yes. But we’ll see”, is what the PSG star told TF1.

Mbappe is now preparing for what is reported as his last season at PSG, then it is speculated that the French national team star could be headed to Real Madrid on a free transfer.