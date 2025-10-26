Trending topics:
Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty for Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Spanish Clasico

After netting the opener, Kylian Mbappe failed to score from the penalty spot for Real Madrid against Barcelona in El Clasico.

By Martín O’donnell

Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe missing a penalty for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Clasico, but he also failed to extend his team’s lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

Following a VAR review, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for an Eric Garcia handball inside Barcelona’s box. Aiming to build on his opening goal, Mbappe took charge of the spot-kick, but Wojciech Szczesny guessed his intention and saved the penalty.

The Pole goalkeeper dove to his right, making sure to deflect Mbappe’s penalty shot. This save keeps Barcelona one goal away from equalizing the match, with the hosts leading 2-1. Follow our liveblog of the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona to keep up with real-time updates!

Who was the last Real Madrid player to miss a penalty vs. Barcelona?

Mbappe’s missed penalty made history for the wrong reasons. According to @2010MisterChip on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, this is the first time in 34 years Real Madrid miss a spot-kick against Barcelona.

The last Real Madrid player to miss a penalty in a Spanish Clasico was Emilio Butragueño, who on June 8, 1991, failed to score past Andoni Zubizarreta from the spot at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What was the last missed penalty in a Spanish Clasico?

On top of that, Mbappe’s miss ended with a long streak of penalties scored in the Spanish Clasico both for Real Madrid and Barcelona. 19 consecutive penalties had been scored in this derby until today.

Before Mbappe’s failed shot, the last penalty miss in the Spanish Clasico had come on December 13, 2008, when Iker Casillas stopped a shot from Samuel Eto’o.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell
