LA Galaxy play against Austin FC today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 14. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face Austin FC, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 14 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). Two teams with good records fighting to climb a spot in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

LA Galaxy haven't won a game for more than a month, their last victory was just against Austin FC but on the road. After that game they lost two and tied one against Minnesota United on the road.

Austin FC are the 4th best team in the Western Conference with a record of 7-3-3 overall and 24 points, they tied a recent game against Orlando City and lost two games in the last five games.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: Storylines

LA Galaxy played well for most of April with three wins, one loss and one draw, but the record in May is negative with two losses, one draw and one win against Austin FC. The most recent game for the LA Galaxy was a 0-3 home loss against the Houston Dynamo in the first game of a three-game series at home.

Austin FC opened May with a pair of losses against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake, but after those two games the team won against Los Angeles FC 2-1 and tied a recent game against Orlando City 2-2. Austin FC are having a good season, the best so far for them was a long winning streak of two draws and four wins.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs Austin FC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are SiriusXM FC, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN App.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are favorites with 1.88 odds to win that will pay $188 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a low average goal per game and the visitors are scoring up to 2.08 goals per game. Austin FC are underdogs at 3.90 odds. The draw is offered at 3.80 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Austin FC 3.90.

Caesars LA Galaxy 1.88 Draw / Totals 3.80 / 2.5 Austin FC 3.90

