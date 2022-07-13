LA Galaxy play against San Jose Earthquakes today at Dignity Health Sports Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 20. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

LA Galaxy are ready to face San Jose Earthquakes, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 20 game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The home team has been heavily criticized this season but they don't want to give up. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

LA Galaxy are in the 5th spot of the Western Conference with a positive record but with two losses in the last three games. The LA Galaxy roster is one of the best in the conference and in the entire league, but the team is struggling to win games.

San Jose Earthquakes are not having a good season, they are in the last spot of the standings with a record of 4-7-7. The last two games for San Jose were positive with a draw and a win against the Chicago Fire 2-1.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park, San Diego, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

LA Galaxy are close to stealing the third spot of the standings in the Western Conference with a victory and they must wait for Real Salt Lake to lose their game against Atlanta United. But the team has to fix certain things to ensure their spot in the standings, one of them is the offensive attack that was weak during the recent loss in the City Clasico against Los Angeles FC 2-3 on the road.

San Jose Earthquakes have a positive record but when they play at home with four wins, four draws and one loss. The most losses for the team are on the road at 0-3-6. The two most recent games for San Jose were a win against the Chicago Fire 2-1 and a draw against Toronto FC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

LA Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are favorites to win this game with 1.61 odds that will pay $161 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good record at home but the visitors are on a small streak. San Jose Earthquakes are underdogs with 4.80 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Under 3.5

BetMGM LA Galaxy 1.61 Draw 4.10 / 3.5 San Jose Earthquakes 4.80

* Odds via BetMGM.