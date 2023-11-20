Jorge Campos, Chicharito Hernández, Luis Hernández, Gio Dos Santos, Carlos Hermosillo, are just some of many Mexican national team players to make their way to the LA Galaxy. Many of them with mixed results.



Major League Soccer has been home to many Mexican internationals of note, many of them have been some of the biggest flops in the history of the league. Be that as it may, MLS and its club will use that Mexican national team card when needing to boost sales and gain notoriety.



Fresh off of yet another dismal season, the Los Angeles Galaxy did not qualify for the post season and saw the end of the era of Chicharito Hernández, which was largely disappointing. Now the brass in LA want to make another push for one of Mexico’s biggest stars.



Hirving Lozano to MLS?



According to famed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Hirving Lozano is on the list for the LA Galaxy. Romano is reporting, “LA Galaxy are still keen on signing Hirving Lozano as part of their plans for 2024. Lozano was already in talks with LA Galaxy last summer, but he decided to return to PSV Eindhoven…but MLS option remains open for his future. Galaxy, still there.”



Lozano has a contract with PSV until 2028, but at 28, and with MLS’ history of over paying for Mexican internationals the carrot may be too good to pass up for PSV and Earnie Stewart.



Hirving Lozano this season



After leaving Napoli for a second stint at PSV, Hirving Lozano has 5 goals in 8 games for the Dutch giants in league play, and 0 in 4 games in the Champions League.



Hirving Lozano is currently with the Mexican national team as the team needs to come back from 2-0 down against Honduras to book a place in next year’s Copa America.