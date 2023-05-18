A spectacular goal from Marco Asensio was the difference as Real Madrid defeated Getafe 1-0 in La Liga Matchday 34 last weekend. The Whites, however, might get into some serious trouble because of a replacement involving the Spanish goalscorer.

Claims of incorrect alignment, though, put them at risk of losing that triumph and dropping down to third position below Atletico Madrid. After the encounter, Getafe filed a complaint against Los Blancos, claiming that the latter fielded an ineligible player.

The 84th minute would see Alvaro Odriozola come in for Asensio, as the defender shook the midfielder’s hand and then hurried onto the field. Asensio had barely sat down on the bench when he saw Eduardo Camavinga‘s indication that he needed to be replaced because of an injury.

What did Real Madrid do what do the rules say?

While Asensio stayed, Camavinga was then subbed off. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that it is the reason why the Azulones have lodged a complaint.

According to the International Board’s interpretation, after Asensio was taken off the field for a substitution, he could not return: “Substitutions will be effective when the substitute enters the pitch. From that moment, the player who leaves the pitch becomes a substituted player, and the substitute becomes a player, so he can resume play.”

An official protest was lodged by Getafe with the Spanish football federation (RFEF), requesting that Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory be overturned and they be awarded a 3-0 victory by default. Before reaching a judgment, the RFEF will need to review the material and hear from both parties.