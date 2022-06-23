LAFC and New York Red Bulls face each other at Banc of California Stadium in a match for the Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream free it in the US.

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 16 of 2022 MLS Regular Season

LAFC will welcome New York Red Bulls at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, in Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their third overall meeting. At the moment, both teams, the Los Angeles Football Club and the New York Red Bulls have managed to triumph on one occasion apiece, with no matches ending in a draw.

Their previous duel took place on August 12, 2019, when LAFC won a 4-2 thriller at home at the Banc of California Stadium in the 2019 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 16 game between LAFC and New York Red Bulls will be played on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

LAFC vs New York Red Bulls: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch LAFC vs New York Red Bulls in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between LAFC and New York Red Bulls on the Week 16 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPNLA 710 AM, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ABC, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC.

How to watch LAFC vs New York Red Bulls anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022 MLS game between LAFC vs New York Red Bulls but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.