Leeds and Manchester United will clash off on Sunday at Elland Road in the 26th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Manchester United will travel to Leeds to face Leeds United at Elland Road in the 26th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 9:00 AM (ET). This will be their 28th EPL meeting.

This will be their 28th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 15 games so far; Leeds United have celebrated a victory only four times to this day, and the remaining eight matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 14, 2021, when the Red Devils cruised past Leeds in a 5-1 thriller victory in the 2021/2022 Premier League. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Leeds vs Manchester United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Elland Road, Leeds

Live Stream: fuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Leeds vs Manchester United: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Leeds vs Manchester United: Storylines

Leeds have been in disappointing form in the Premier League. In their last five fixtures, they have won two times while losing twice and drawing once (WWLDL). Meanwhile, Manchester United have been in decent form recently, as they have won three times in their last five games. In addition to that, they have managed to draw twice (WWDDW).

The Red Devils currently sit in fourth place in the Premier League with 43 points in 25 matches so far. On the other hand, the Whites are placed 11 places below them, in 15th place of the Premier League table with 23 points won in 23 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 6, 1992, when the game ended in a simple 2-0 win for United in the 1992-93 Premier League season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 26.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Leeds vs Manchester United in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 26 game between Leeds and Manchester United, to be played on Sunday at the Elland Road in Leeds, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options include nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Leeds vs Manchester United: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Manchester United. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -120 odds to grab a win in Matchday 26. The home side Leeds have +290 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equal +290 payout.

FanDuel Leeds +290 Tie +290 Manchester United -120

* Odds via FanDuel