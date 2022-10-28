Manchester City will visit Leicester for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Leicester will face Manchester City in a game valid for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

The locals come from a great victory against Wolverhampton, an important result that allowed them to get out of the relegation zone, and more importantly, against a direct rival in the fight to maintain the category. The difference now with the last three is 2 points, so a bad result could leave them in the relegation zone again.

Manchester City beat Brighton and Hove the previous Matchday and this combined with Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Southampton allowed them to move closer to the leaders, with whom they are now just 2 points apart. The "Citizens" want to remain firm in defending the title obtained last season and for that they need to continue on the path of victory.

Leicester vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Leicester will play against Manchester City for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 29 at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Cameroon: 12:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 6:30 AM

Egypt: 1:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 11:30 AM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 6:30 PM

Iran: 3:00 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 AM

Japan: 8:30 PM

Kenya: 2:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 11:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 PM

Qatar: 2:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 PM

Senegal: 11:30 AM

Serbia: 2:30 PM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

South Korea: 8:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 2:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 AM

Tunisia: 11:30 AM

Uganda: 2:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Leicester vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: OptusSport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

India: Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sports Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App

USA: Sling TV, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com

