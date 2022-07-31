Leon play Club America for the Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Leon vs Club America: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in the US

Leon are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio León on July 31, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). Both teams are struggling to lead the stage but they still favorites to win. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Leon lost last week and that was the end of their winning streak, the loss was against Toluca at home. But there is still a long way to go and Leon has a good defensive game to stop any Liga MX team.

Club America as big favorites are still not showing good results, they did not play during matchweek five due to multiple international friendly games, but the team will play that pending game in September.

Leon vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 31, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio León, León de los Aldamas, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Leon vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Leon vs Club America: Storylines

Leon lost a game against Toluca that brought them back to reality after four weeks where they won a game against Atletico San Luis on the road and tied another three games. In the game against Toluca the offensive attack was weak and Leon allowed a goal in the 90th minute.

Club America must be tired after playing multiple club friendlies against international teams. Club America's most recent game in Liga MX was in matchweek 4 when they lost to Tijuana 0-2 on the road. Club America are one of the favorites to win the 2022 Apertura Tournament stage but they still need to show more.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Leon vs Club America in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, Univision, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Leon vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Club America are favorites with 2.40 odds that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling big time to win games and the visitors came out of a recent streak. Leon are underdogs with 2.80 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 2.40

BetMGM Leon 2.80 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Club America 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM.