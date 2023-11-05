Lionel Messi dazzled in his debut season with Inter Miami, giving the club its first-ever title by winning the Leagues Cup. Although he couldn’t make it to the playoffs in the MLS, they were in contention until the legend got injured.

After winning the World Cup in Qatar with Argentina, Messi achieved the major title that had eluded him, prompting a crucial decision for his family. Following two very complicated years at PSG, the star left Europe to embark on a new adventure in the United States.

Now, with an eighth Ballon d’Or trophy, Lionel Messi is on vacation. As a result, rumors have surged about a possible loan move to Barcelona to play for a few months in Spain. The legend denied the information in an interview with L’Equipe. “No, no chance. Not at all.”

However, Messi admitted that move could have happened before signing for Inter Miami. “I could have returned to Barcelona, but it didn’t happen. It was similar to me having to leave in 2021. I thought about a return to Barcelona, my life there, retiring there as I always wanted but, it was not possible.”

Lionel Messi admits he had offers from many clubs

Additionally, Lionel Messi acknowledged that when he left PSG, he had several lucrative offers to continue his career. “I had many offers on the table this year including multiple European clubs and Saudi Arabia. We decided to come to Miami and it’s a decision we are happy with. We feel good.”

This statement from Messi confirms the rumors that suggested massive deals from Saudi Arabia for the Argentine to play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Neymar.

Lionel Messi wins his eighth Ballon d’Or

A few days ago, Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d’Or thanks to those amazing performances at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Argentine surpassed Norwegian forward Erling Haaland and French star Kylian Mbappe in the final voting.

SURVEY Who deserved to win the Ballon d\'Or 2023? Who deserved to win the Ballon d\'Or 2023? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

This was the final Top 10 ranking of the Ballon d’Or 2023. 1.- Lionel Messi (462 points). 2.- Erling Haaland (357 points). 3.- Kylian Mbappe (270 points). 4.- Kevin De Bruyne (100 points). 5.- Rodri (57 points). 6.- Vinicius Jr (49 points). 7.- Julian Alvarez (28 points) 8.- Victor Osimhen (24 points). 9.- Bernardo Silva (20 points). 10.- Luka Modric (19 points).