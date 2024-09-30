Lionel Messi could extend his record with another title at Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew

Inter Miami will face Columbus Crew on Matchday 36 of the 2024 MLS season. With a playoff spot already secured, if Lionel Messi‘s team wins the match, the Argentine star will lift yet another title in his career and extend his records.

Inter Miami sit atop both the Eastern Conference and MLS with 65 points in 31 matches, holding a 7-point lead over second-place LA Galaxy, who have 58 points. A victory against Columbus Crew on Wednesday would see Messi help secure Inter Miami’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield in club history.

The Supporters’ Shield would be Messi’s second title with Inter Miami, following the 2023 Leagues Cup, and it would also be the 45th official trophy in his career. So far, he Argentine legend won 35 with FC Barcelona, three with PSG, one with his current club, three with the Argentina national team, one with the Argentina U-20 team, and another one with the U-23 team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is more than just another title: the Supporters’ Shield winner will earn a spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup and likely a place in the FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States next year. However, it remains to be determined whether the host nation’s team will qualify through the Supporters’ Shield or the MLS Cup.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball against Brandt Bronico #13 of Charlotte FC during the first half of the game at Chase Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Advertisement

After the Charlotte FC game, Jordi Alba was asked if Inter Miami was pressured to get the Supporters’ Shield against Columbus Crew: “We have no pressure. In the end, we’re used to playing these top-level matches. This will be one more game, though we know the difficulty of playing in their stadium, against great players. But we’re Inter Miami, and if we do things right, we’ll have our chance to win.”

Advertisement

see also Video: Lionel Messi scores fantastic equalizer for Inter Miami vs Charlotte

What is the Supporters’ Shield?

The Supporters’ Shield is awarded to the team that finishes first in the MLS regular season, prior to the playoffs. Even if a team were to win every regular-season match, they could still end up trophyless if they are eliminated in the playoffs. The Supporters’ Shield was created to recognize and reward a team’s performance throughout the entire season.

Advertisement

Last year’s Supporters’ Shield winners were FC Cincinnati, with 69 throughout the 2023 MLS season. However, in the playoffs they were defeated by Columbus Crew, who ended up being the MLS Cup winners that year.

Messi lost his temper during the game against Charlotte

Despite netting his 15th goal in the 2024 MLS season, Messi was in rage after the referee’s performance in the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC game. Before the end of the game, the referee didn’t call a penalty, unleashing the Argentine’s fury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After being insulted by Messi, the referee ended up booking him with a yellow card. Despite this last-minute situation, Inter Miami’s star will be available to play the game against Columbus Crew on Wednesday.