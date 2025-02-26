Lionel Messi fined by MLS after controversial ending to Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw vs New York City

Lionel Messi started the year in top form, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three matches for Inter Miami. But not everything has been positive, as the Argentina star has been fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Soccer for a controversial gesture in an exchange with opposing coach after Miami’s first match against New York City FC.

“The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi an undisclosed amount for violating the hands-to-the-face/head/neck of an opponent policy following the conclusion of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on February 22,” said a statement from the league on Tuesday.

At the end of Sunday’s game, Messi, who provided two assists during the match, put a hand on the back of NYCFC assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy’s neck as he walked off the field. The moment came after the Argentinian received a yellow card following a heated exchange with the referee.

However, Messi wasn’t the only Miami player to receive a fine, as Luis Suarez was also fined an undisclosed amount for grabbing the back of NYCFC defender Birk Risa’s neck at the end of the first half.

Lionel Messi argues with the referee during Inter Miami’s match against NYCF (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The match, which ended 2-2, had several tense moments. Tomas Aviles, who scored Miami’s first goal, was sent off before the second half began. However, Miami head coach Javier Mascherano downplayed his players’ attitude, particularly Messi’s. “These things happen in every match. The media sometimes turns them into a scandal,” he told the press.

Messi and Miami’s next challenges

After their first draw against NYCFC, Miami will now face Houston Dynamo for their first away game of the 2025 MLS regular season this Sunday, March 2, at Shell Energy Stadium.

Meanwhile, in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Miami will host 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup champion Cavalier FC on Thursday, March 6, at Chase Stadium. The second leg will take place at Stadium East Field in Kingston, Jamaica, on Thursday, March 13.

Messi is coming from scoring a stunning goal in Miami’s 3-1 win over Sporting KC in the second leg Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. He previously scored the only goal of the first leg.

