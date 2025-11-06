Cristiano Ronaldo reveals admiration for LeBron James, takes hilarious shot at Lakers star

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in soccer history and among the most remarkable athletes of all time. His unmatched determination and discipline have defined his career, though his confidence has often sparked debate. Yet this time, there was no ego — only respect — as the Portuguese star opened up about his admiration for NBA legend and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

During his recent interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was asked if there was any athlete whose physical care and dedication truly inspired him. Without hesitation, he mentioned the Lakers star, along with a few other world-class competitors.

“What moves me? Myself,” Ronaldo said with a smile. “In basketball, there’s LeBron James, who’s my age. I’ve met him; he’s a good guy — but I have more hair than him! (laughs). He’s still in great physical condition and is still playing. There’s also Luka Modric, who’s about my age, and maybe Novak Djokovic.”

When it comes to Ronaldo and LeBron, the parallels are undeniable. Both are considered all-time greats in their respective sports, maintaining elite performance levels well into their late 30s and 40s. Their longevity, dominance, and dedication to excellence continue to set standards that few can match. They are also record-setters and top scorers in their disciplines — a testament to consistency and drive that define their legacies.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

The secret behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s remarkable physical condition

One of Ronaldo’s most admirable traits — much like LeBron’s influence in basketball — is his impact on younger generations. His relentless commitment to self-discipline and health has inspired countless athletes to pursue excellence through daily habits and long-term consistency.

When asked about how he maintains such a youthful physique despite being 40, Ronaldo revealed that it all comes down to routine and mindset. “Physiologically speaking, I am indeed younger than 40,” he said. “I maintain a gym habit I’ve had since childhood, although not every day. The key is to form a habit.

“My daily sleep, training, and recovery are all well maintained. Two to three strength training sessions a week are enough. And then there’s willpower — I burn my body for soccer. If you have the same determination, things become easy.”

It’s that mindset — a career built on sacrifice, discipline, and consistency — that defines Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatness. Even after two decades at the top of world sports, his competitive hunger remains intact. And as he continues to chase perfection, one thing is certain: Ronaldo’s drive to stay elite is as strong as ever.

