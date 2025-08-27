Video: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami the win vs Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi made his return to the Inter Miami lineup after missing two matches—and he did it in trademark fashion. The Argentine superstar scored a clutch penalty to equalize against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal.

Inter Miami struggled through much of the first half, with Orlando City firmly on top. That dominance was reflected on the scoreboard just before the break, when Croatian midfielder Marco Pasalic struck to give Orlando the lead and pile the pressure on the Herons.

In the second half, however, Javier Mascherano’s side came out determined to level the score—and after persistent pressure, they finally found the equalizer through Messi.

The opportunity came after Luis Suarez drew a foul inside the box from David Brekalo, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off. From there, Messi stepped up and calmly buried the spot kick, delivering the equalizer when Miami needed it most.

But the night had more in store for Inter Miami and Messi. In the 89th minute, the Argentine star once again played the hero, finishing off a brilliant team move with Jordi Alba—reminiscent of their Barcelona days—to score Miami’s second goal.

To seal the victory, Venezuela’s Telasco Segovia scored Inter Miami’s third goal, securing the team another trip to the Leagues Cup final—just as they did in the 2023 edition.

Messi chasing another trophy with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will have another chance to lift silverware with Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar already played a decisive role in the club’s first-ever trophy, scoring in the 2023 Leagues Cup final before the Herons went on to beat Nashville in a penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw.

Messi’s second title with the club came a year later, when Inter Miami captured the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Unlike a final, the trophy is awarded to the team that finishes with the most points across both MLS conferences during the regular season. Now, the Argentine will look to claim his third trophy with Inter Miami in just his second final with the club.