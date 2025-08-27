Trending topics:
soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace to give Inter Miami the win vs Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi gave Inter Miami the win against Orlando City after scoring a brace in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal.

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal.
© Michael Owens/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal.

Lionel Messi made his return to the Inter Miami lineup after missing two matches—and he did it in trademark fashion. The Argentine superstar scored a clutch penalty to equalize against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal.

Inter Miami struggled through much of the first half, with Orlando City firmly on top. That dominance was reflected on the scoreboard just before the break, when Croatian midfielder Marco Pasalic struck to give Orlando the lead and pile the pressure on the Herons.

In the second half, however, Javier Mascherano’s side came out determined to level the score—and after persistent pressure, they finally found the equalizer through Messi.

Advertisement

The opportunity came after Luis Suarez drew a foul inside the box from David Brekalo, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off. From there, Messi stepped up and calmly buried the spot kick, delivering the equalizer when Miami needed it most.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

But the night had more in store for Inter Miami and Messi. In the 89th minute, the Argentine star once again played the hero, finishing off a brilliant team move with Jordi Alba—reminiscent of their Barcelona days—to score Miami’s second goal.

Lionel Messi comfortably leads Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive international stat

see also

Lionel Messi comfortably leads Cristiano Ronaldo in impressive international stat

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

To seal the victory, Venezuela’s Telasco Segovia scored Inter Miami’s third goal, securing the team another trip to the Leagues Cup final—just as they did in the 2023 edition.

Messi chasing another trophy with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will have another chance to lift silverware with Inter Miami. The Argentine superstar already played a decisive role in the club’s first-ever trophy, scoring in the 2023 Leagues Cup final before the Herons went on to beat Nashville in a penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw.

Advertisement

Messi’s second title with the club came a year later, when Inter Miami captured the 2024 Supporters’ Shield. Unlike a final, the trophy is awarded to the team that finishes with the most points across both MLS conferences during the regular season. Now, the Argentine will look to claim his third trophy with Inter Miami in just his second final with the club.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
When do Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami play again after beating Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup?
Soccer

When do Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami play again after beating Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup?

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel gives final update on Tyreek Hill for Week 1 game vs. Colts
NFL

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel gives final update on Tyreek Hill for Week 1 game vs. Colts

Better Collective Logo