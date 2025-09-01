Sounders’ De La Vega breaks silence on his heated exchange with Messi at Leagues Cup final

The Seattle Sounders came off a championship performance in the 2025 Leagues Cup after a fiery and physical final against Inter Miami, a match that unfortunately ended with confrontations involving players, staff, and coaches. One of the key figures was Sounders star Pedro De la Vega, who later addressed what happened with Lionel Messi.

The Sounders routed Inter Miami in the final, and De la Vega, who was named MVP of the tournament, had a tense exchange with Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine forward spoke about the incident with his fellow countrymen, noting that emotions spilled over in the heat of the match.

Afterward, he tried to downplay the confrontation. “Messi and De Paul? They are the greatest. They are world champions and they are my idols,” he said. His comments reflected both admiration and respect despite the intensity of the moment.

In an interview with MLS’s official site, De la Vega added: “The clash was just part of the game. I tried to stay focused and not take it personally. Facing them as an Argentine carries a different kind of pressure.” His words highlighted how personal and professional pride can mix in such high-stakes contests.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

The final itself was highly charged, with both sides exchanging more than just hard tackles. Tempers flared after the whistle, and several altercations broke out. Messi, however, stayed apart from the worst of the chaos and even helped calm tensions as players from both teams lost control.

De la Vega admits he achieved something unexpected

By the end of the Sounders’ 3-0 victory over Inter Miami, De la Vega had been crowned the tournament’s best player — an honor he confessed he did not expect. The forward credited his teammates and downplayed his individual award.

“Happy for the championship, happy for the team. Honestly, I didn’t expect the trophy. We are a group that works collectively, and I don’t think the individual stands out more than the team,” De la Vega explained. His remarks emphasized the culture of unity within the Sounders’ locker room.

The Argentine also reflected on why the Sounders came out on top against heavily favored Inter Miami. “We prepared well, we were able to push ourselves to play our game. Of course, facing Miami and the quality of their players made it difficult, but we found the goals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami ended the night with a tarnished image as Luis Suarez spat toward a member of the Sounders’ staff and Sergio Busquets threw a punch. Still, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer later noted that it was just part of the match and praised Inter Miami for their overall sportsmanship.