Lionel Messi helps to set another record in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final loss to Sounders

After an impressive performance in the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami reached the tournament final as the clear favorites. Javier Mascherano’s team showcased a strong defense and relied on veterans who fueled hopes of winning the title. However, it succumbed to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field Stadium. Despite the defeat, Lionel Messi helps to break an impressive record in the tournament, showcasing his impact in the sport.

According to the Seattle Sounders via Instagram, the 2025 Leagues Cup final broke the competition’s attendance record, with 69,314 fans filling the stadium. High demand to see Lionel Messi led to an adjustment, opening another row at Lumen Field despite its slightly lower listed capacity. This resulted in a resounding success. Additionally, the Sounders lifted the competition trophy for the first time, marking a historic milestone.

The previous attendance record for the competition was set on July 27, 2024, during a match between Chivas de Guadalajara and the San Jose Earthquakes, when Levi’s Stadium hosted 50,675 fans. However, Lionel Messi’s appearance shattered this record by drawing an additional 18,164 spectators, setting a new milestone that underscores the immense impact of his presence on the sport.

Not the first time: Lionel Messi has previously help to set assist records against other MLS teams

Lionel Messi continues to be a monumental draw for Major League Soccer, as evidenced by the record-breaking attendance at the 2025 Leagues Cup final. This event isn’t Messi’s first time boosting MLS crowds to new heights. Just earlier this year, in April 2025, the Argentine superstar’s presence sparked remarkable turnouts for three franchises.

Lionel Messi with the Runners-up medal after the 2025 Leagues Cup Final.

On April 13th, Soldier Field in Chicago hosted an impressive 62,358 fans during the Chicago Fire’s match. The momentum continued on April 19th at Huntington Bank Stadium, where 60,614 spectators gathered to witness the Columbus Crew in action. Messi’s influence on and off the field has undeniably elevated Major League Soccer’s profile, drawing fans in unprecedented numbers.

Although both attendance records were set in the MLS, Lionel Messi’s effect also reached the CONCACAF Champions Cup. On April 24 in 2025, a record-breaking crowd gathered for the game between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps, smashing a previous attendance record set in 1993. The electrifying game drew 53,837 fans, setting a new milestone in the franchise.