Lionel Messi is producing a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup and got a ticket to the U.S Open Cup final. The legend has scored ten goals.

The brilliant performances in Messi’s new adventure in the United States has produced an exciting feeling in Argentina. The greatest player of all time might have not written his last chapter with the national team.

Now, with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia and Messi with Inter Miami, maybe there is indeed a long shot to watch both in a sixth World Cup at the 2026 tournament in Mexico, the US and Canada.

Lionel Messi creates chaos in Argentina to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The tickets for the match of Argentina against Ecuador, the reigning champion’s debut in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in front of their home crowd, sold out in just a couple of hours after going on sale this Thursday.

The tickets were released online at 6 PM (local time) and, just two hours later, there were no more seats available. The game will be played on September 7th at Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires with a capacity of 84 000 spectators.

The general admission tickets had a price of $55 and the tickets for children costed $31. The upper stands were available for $110 and the best seats (lower and middle level) were close to $250.

After Lionel Messi’s debut with Inter Miami, thousands of fans in Argentina are thrilled to see their idol in the road to the 2026 World Cup. Though he played in a friendly at home against Panama on March, the atmosphere of the qualifiers will be totally different.