When Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid for PSG in 2021, he was supposed to be part of the most dominant roster in Europe alongside names such as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

However, in the last two years, Paris Saint-Germain failed to conquer their main goal: the Champions League. Though PSG kept their supremacy in Ligue 1, the long awaited Dream Team of soccer never became a reality.

Now, with his contract set to expire, Sergio Ramos has to make a crucial decision. He is 37-years old and the next deal could be the last of his professional career. Read here to find out if the defender stays at PSG.

Sergio Ramos announces final decision with PSG

This Friday, Sergio Ramos went to social media and confirmed he won’t extend his contract with PSG. In a similar situation to the one of Lionel Messi, tomorrow’s match against Clermont will be his last at the club.

“Tomorrow will be a special day. Tomorrow I’ll say goodbye to another stage in my life. Goodbye to PSG. I don’t know in how many places you could feel like you’re at home, but, without a doubt, PSG, their fans and Paris have been one for me.”

Ramos also talked about his future. “Thanks for two special years in which I’ve been able to play in all competitions at my best level. I will face new challenges, wear other colors, but, before that happen, one more time: Allez Paris.”