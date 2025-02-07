Messi’s Argentinian teammate and former Real Madrid player speaks up about his greatest moment playing together

One of Argentina’s brightest young soccer talents, Nicolás Paz, recently shared his unforgettable experience playing alongside Lionel Messi. The former Real Madrid midfielder, who already debuted for the reigning World Cup champions in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, described his time on the field with Messi as the pinnacle of his career so far.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Paz expressed how surreal it was to share the pitch with the soccer legend. “It was very special because I thought I wouldn’t get the chance,” Paz admitted. “I assumed Messi would retire before I made it to the national team—if I ever got there at all. That’s why it was doubly emotional for me to meet him, see that he’s just a regular person, and witness how much he helps young players. It was crazy.”

Paz fondly recalled one particular highlight: providing an assist to Messi during a match against Bolivia. “That was the best moment of my life,” Paz said emphatically. “To contribute directly to a play involving the greatest player in history was something I will never forget.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi’s humility and mentorship

Despite his iconic status, Messi’s humility stood out to Paz. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s willingness to mentor and support younger players left an indelible mark on the rising star. Paz shared how Messi’s friendly demeanor and openness to conversations made a significant difference.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets teammate Nico Paz after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match

Advertisement

“Many times we sat together and talked a lot,” Paz revealed. “He even asked me about [Cesc] Fàbregas as a coach because they’re great friends. It was beautiful to get to know him and see that he’s genuinely interested in the people around him.”

Advertisement

see also Barcelona’s Ferran Torres nets 27-minute treble: What are Messi and Ronaldo’s fastest hat-tricks?

This mentorship proved pivotal in boosting Paz’s confidence as he transitioned to the senior national team. Rather than being overwhelmed by Messi’s towering presence, Paz found a source of motivation and inspiration.

Advertisement

Lionel Scaloni’s impact and a unique moment

Paz also shared a memorable conversation with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni, which solidified the gravity of his opportunity. “I was speechless,” Paz recounted. “I remember the coach telling me I was going to play with Messi, and I just couldn’t believe it. It was a truly unique moment.”

Messi’s enduring legacy

Beyond his spectacular goals and jaw-dropping performances, Messi’s legacy is now defined by the bonds he builds with young players, ensuring that Argentina’s football future remains bright. His mentorship and ability to inspire the next generation reinforce his importance not only as a player but as a guiding figure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paz summed it up perfectly: “Messi will always be the benchmark for us. Meeting him, playing alongside him, and learning from him is something I will treasure forever. He is the ultimate role model, both as a player and as a person.”

see also Messi’s teammate addresses Inter Miami’s controversial inclusion in the FIFA Club World Cup

As Nicolás Paz continues his journey in professional soccer, the lessons he has learned from sharing the field with Lionel Messi will undoubtedly shape his career. Messi’s influence transcends generations, ensuring that Argentina remains a football powerhouse with players who carry both skill and the values instilled by their legendary captain.