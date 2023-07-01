Liverpool reach agreement to sign one of the best young midfielders in the world

Liverpool had a very disappointing season after finishing in fifth place at the Premier League behind Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.

They were almost left out of European competitions, but a final push saved them in the standings. However, the situation is critical as the Reds won’t be playing in the Champions League.

Considering Manchester City and Arsenal have superb rosters, Liverpool needed to make some moves to fight for the title. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, a fantastic midfielder is on his way to Anfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai will be new player of Liverpool

This Saturday, Dominik Szoboszlai flew to Liverpool for medical tests. The negotiations with RB Leipizg are very advanced as the 22-year old is a priority for coach Jurgen Klopp.

If the Reds strike a deal, the improvement for their midfield would be massive as the Hungarian young star will be paired alongside a World Cup champion such as Alexis Mac Allister. If you put those two behind players on attack such as Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nuñez, the result could be amazing.

Liverpool will pay almost $90 million as transfer fee to the German club for securing Szoboszlai. Though Leipzig were reluctant, that was the previously stipulated release clause and the player decided to trigger it.