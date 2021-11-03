Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will clash again at Anfield Stadium for Matchday 4 of Group B of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face off again at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 4 game in the US.

This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, Atletico Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, emerging victorious in four of their previous duels, Liverpool have triumphed in three matches so far, and the remaining two games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2021, when the Reds won narrowly 2-3 in Madrid in their first Group B encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Date

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 AM

MT: 2:00 AM

PT: 1:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League

The game to be played between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group B will be broadcast on TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App in the United States.