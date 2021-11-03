Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face off again at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Group Stage on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 4:00 PM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group B Matchday 4 game in the US.
This will be their 10th overall meeting. Interestingly, Atletico Madrid are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, emerging victorious in four of their previous duels, Liverpool have triumphed in three matches so far, and the remaining two games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 19, 2021, when the Reds won narrowly 2-3 in Madrid in theirhttps://bolavip.com/en/champions-league-t24 first Group B encounter. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 campaign.
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Date
The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 4 game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US
ET: 4:00 PM
CT: 3:00 AM
MT: 2:00 AM
PT: 1:00 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for 2021/22 UEFA Champions League
The game to be played between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid on the fourth matchday of the UEFA Champions League Group B will be broadcast on TUDNxtra, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App in the United States.