Liverpool will try to return to victory when they host Brighton on Satuday at Anfield in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out everything there is to know about this exciting English league game, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. If you are in the United States, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial) or Peacock.
The Reds led by Jurgen Klopp did not have the start of the championship that was expected and currently have 9 points in the 2022-2023 Premier League standings, 9 behind leaders Arsenal. However, they accumulate three straight games without defeat in the league.
Brighton, on the other hand, has been one of the surprises of the league so far. The team has 13 points after 6 games, with 4 victories, one defeat and one loss. However, Saturday's match against Liverpool will be Brighton's first game since Graham Potter left the club to become Chelsea's manager.
Liverpool vs Brighton: Kick-off Time
Australia: 12:00 AM (Sunday)
Bahamas: 10:00 AM
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Barbados: 10:00 AM
Belize: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Brunei: 10:00 PM
Burundi: 4:00 PM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM ET
Ethiopia: 5:00 PM
Fiji: 2:00 AM (Sunday)
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Lesotho: 4:00 PM
Liberia: 2:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Malta: 4:00 PM
Mauritius: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Namibia: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Sunday)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Pakistan: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Rwanda: 4:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM
Sudan: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM ET
Zambia: 4:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM
Liverpool vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Bahamas: Csport.tv
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Barbados: Csport.tv
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO
Brunei: Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport Premier League
France: MULTISPORTS 3
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Paramount+
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1
Sudan: DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport GOtv Football
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2