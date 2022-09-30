Liverpool and Brighton will meet on Saturday at the Anfield in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here you will find how and where to watch or live stream online this English league game in your country.

Liverpool will try to return to victory when they host Brighton on Satuday at Anfield in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season. Check out everything there is to know about this exciting English league game, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. If you are in the United States, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial) or Peacock.

The Reds led by Jurgen Klopp did not have the start of the championship that was expected and currently have 9 points in the 2022-2023 Premier League standings, 9 behind leaders Arsenal. However, they accumulate three straight games without defeat in the league.

Brighton, on the other hand, has been one of the surprises of the league so far. The team has 13 points after 6 games, with 4 victories, one defeat and one loss. However, Saturday's match against Liverpool will be Brighton's first game since Graham Potter left the club to become Chelsea's manager.

Liverpool vs Brighton: Kick-off Time

Australia: 12:00 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 10:00 AM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Barbados: 10:00 AM

Belize: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Brunei: 10:00 PM

Burundi: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM ET

Ethiopia: 5:00 PM

Fiji: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Lesotho: 4:00 PM

Liberia: 2:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Malta: 4:00 PM

Mauritius: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Namibia: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Pakistan: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Rwanda: 4:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 2:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 7:30 PM

Sudan: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM ET

Zambia: 4:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 4:00 PM

Liverpool vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Fiji: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 2 NZ, Sky Sport Premier League

France: MULTISPORTS 3

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan: DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport GOtv Football

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2