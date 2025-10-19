Liverpool vs Manchester United: Lineups for Matchday 8 of 2025-26 Premier League

Liverpool host Manchester United at Anfield in Matchday 8 of the 2025-26 Premier League season, in what promises to be another classic clash between two of England’s biggest giants. Regardless of their current form, when these sides meet, the game always delivers drama and intensity. The question now is whether Liverpool can regain control at the top or if Manchester United can continue their revival.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back after losing their place at the top of the table, while the Red Devils aim to win consecutive league matches for the first time this season following their victory over Sunderland.

From a scorching start to a worrying downturn — Liverpool went from five straight wins to two consecutive league defeats, allowing Arsenal to overtake them. It’s a crucial moment for Arne Slot’s men, who must respond at home if they want to stay in the title race.

As for Manchester United, their campaign has been inconsistent. With 10 points from three wins, one draw, and three defeats, Ruben Amorim’s side were crushed by Manchester City in the derby (0-3), knocked out of the EFL Cup by fourth-tier Grimsby, but bounced back with a strong win over Chelsea in London.

Liverpool expected lineup vs Manchester United

Playing at Anfield remains a major boost for Liverpool, a place where they have historically been nearly unbeatable. The psychological advantage is clearly on their side. The key for the Reds will be the sharpness of their attack, led by Mohamed Salah, and limiting defensive lapses that have cost them in recent weeks. There are no significant absences in their squad.

Liverpool expected lineup: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak.

Manchester United expected starting eleven vs Liverpool

The psychological burden is heavy for Manchester United — they have not won at Anfield in almost a decade. Ending that streak in the North West Derby would provide a massive confidence boost for Amorim’s project. Much will depend on what Bruno Fernandes can create in midfield, and how disciplined United remain under pressure. Like Liverpool, they come into the match without key injuries.

Manchester United expected lineup: Maarten Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Victor Dorgu; Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha; Benjamin Sesko.

