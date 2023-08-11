It has been a crazy last two weeks for Kylian Mbappé and PSG, stuck in a contract dispute both the player and the club have been mudslinging with PSG willing to sit Kylian Mbappé until the matter is resolved.

Kylian Mbappé is training by himself and will not be with the team in their first league match of the season. Still, if PSG wants to have any chance of competing for the UEFA Champions League it would be wise for them to square their issues with Mbappé.

Neymar is also rumored to be on his way out with MLS or another European team interested in the Brazilian. Here is what Luis Enrique had to say regarding the PSG and Kylian Mbappé issue.

Luis Enrique on Kylian Mbappé

The PSG boss stated, “It is an issue that has already happened in the past, which was resolved positively between the club and the player, before I was here. I hope and wish that the club and player reach an agreement. I remember the president’s words: the club is above players and sports directors and I agree 100%”.

PSG has slowly become a graveyard for the world’s best players, as Lionel Messi left the club being jeered by the PSG fans and with bad relations with the board, since his arrival to MLS and Inter Miami, the Argentine seems rejuvenated.

Neymar is slowly following suit as he is unhappy with his treatment by the brass at PSG and now Kylian Mbappé, who arguably is the team’s top player, is pushed to the side as their contract dispute continues.

PSG’s issues with star players goes back to Zlatan Ibrahimović, who felt the club was beneath him in regard to aspirations.