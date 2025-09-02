Sounders member mocks Luis Suarez after spitting incident in 2025 Leagues Cup final

The 2025 Leagues Cup final will be one to forget for Inter Miami—not only because they fell 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders, but also due to the chaos that erupted afterward. Luis Suarez became a central figure after spitting on a member of the opposing team, drawing widespread attention and criticism.

Suarez faced harsh backlash on social media for his aggressive behavior and was also mocked for his infamous 2014 World Cup incident, when he bit Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during a match between Uruguay and Italy.

Gene Ramirez, a member of the Seattle Sounders coaching staff and the victim of the spit, took a moment to joke about the incident. “I was waiting for the bite,” Ramirez said in Spanish while speaking to reporters after the match.

Suarez wasn’t the only player from Inter Miami involved in the post-match brawl, though. Sergio Busquets was caught on video throwing a punch at Mexican forward Obed Vargas. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi stayed clear of the conflict and even helped calm the heated situation at Lumen Field.

Suarez’s history of on-field incidents

This wasn’t the first time Luis Suarez found himself embroiled in controversy over his on-field behavior. In fact, he has bitten opponents on three separate occasions.

The first occurred in 2010 while playing for Ajax against PSV, when he bit Otman Bakkal. His second incident came in 2013 with Liverpool against Chelsea, targeting defender Branislav Ivanovic. The most infamous instance, however, took place during the 2014 World Cup.

In the group stage match between Uruguay and Italy, with 12 minutes remaining and the score tied 0-0, Suarez bit Giorgio Chiellini inside the Italian penalty area. He was not sent off, as the referee did not see the incident and VAR had not yet been implemented.

However, following the World Cup, FIFA handed Suarez a harsh punishment: a nine-match ban and a four-month suspension from all soccer activities. This disciplinary action delayed his debut for Barcelona after leaving Liverpool during that transfer window.

