Why is Luka Modric not starting for Croatia vs Faroe Islands in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Croatia visit the Faroe Islands in Matchday 3 of the 2026 European World Cup Qualifiers, but the headline news is that Luka Modric is not in the starting lineup.

By Gianni Taina

Croatia look to extend their strong run in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers after back-to-back wins over Gibraltar and the Czech Republic. On Friday, they visit the Faroe Islands, but the big talking point is Luka Modric’s absence from the starting lineup.

After winning their first two group matches, Croatia approach their third game in control of the group. Head coach Zlatko Dalic has decided to rest Modric at the start for tactical reasons, though the AC Milan midfielder is expected to feature in the second half.

Modric came off the bench in the 7–0 win over Gibraltar before starting and scoring in the 5–1 victory against the Czech Republic. Against the Faroe Islands, however, midfield duties will fall to Inter Milan’s Petar Sucic and Atalanta’s Mario Pasalic.

Another storyline is the debut of 24-year-old Toni Fruk. The HNK Rijeka midfielder had previously been called up to the squad but will make his first appearance for the national team in this qualifier.

Croatia’s confirmed lineup

Croatia enter the qualifier with three key absences, as Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are sidelined through injury, forcing head coach Dalic to make changes in defense.

The confirmed starting XI to face the Faroe Islands is: Dominik Livakovic; Kristijan Jakic, Marin Pongracic, Duje Caleta-Car, Borna Sosa; Mario Pasalic, Petar Sucic, Lovro Majer, Andrej Kramaric, Toni Fruk; Ante Budimir.

