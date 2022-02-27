Luton Town will face Chelsea for the fifth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this game in the United States.

Luton Town and Chelsea will face each other at the Kenilworth Road Stadium in what will be a match for the fifth round of the 2021-2022 FA Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this FA Cup game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Chelsea come from a painful defeat on Sunday against Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup. After equalizing 0-0 in regulation time, and the same in extra time, the "Blues" lost 11-10 in an extensive penalty shootout in which all the field players converted, but the goalkeeper "Red" gave his team the victory after converting his penalty and Arrizabalaga missed his. The "Blues" must put that behind them and now focus on this new goal.

On the Luton Town side, they will be in search of a feat when they face who are currently one of the best teams in the world. The Bedfordshire team is currently sixth in the EFL Championship (second in importance after the Premier League), far behind leaders Fulham. Their last league game was on Saturday, February 26, against Derby County, whom they beat 1-0.

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Date

This game corresponding to the fifth round of this FA Cup 2021-2022 between Chelsea (current Carabao Cup runners-up) and Luton Town (from the second division) will be played on Wednesday, March 2 at 2:15 PM (ET).

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Luton Town vs Chelsea

This 2021/2022 FA Cup fifth round game will have a single broadcast. Chelsea (trying to forget as soon as possible the Carabao Cup final) vs Luton Town (looking for the feat) can be watched in the United States exclusively on ESPN+.

