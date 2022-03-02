Luton Town play against Chelsea today at Kenilworth Road Stadium for the 2021-22 FA Cup Fifth Round. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Luton Town and Chelsea meet in for a Fifth Round game, play action for the 2021-22 FA CUP. This game will take place at Kenilworth Road Stadium today, March 2, 2022 at 2:15 PM (ET). The home team is ready to upset the Blues with a top game strategy. However, the visitors will not underestimate their rivals to avoid any surprises. Here is all the related information about this FA CUP game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Luton Town had to play a couple of relatively easy games to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup, they won both games with a big offensive advantage and the defense did an impeccable job throughout the games.

Chelsea also won their games, but in the most recent game against Plymouth Argyle the team had to win in extra time due to the hard defensive work of the rivals. So far that was the only difficult game for Chelsea to win.

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Time: 2:15 PM (ET)

Location: Kenilworth Road Stadium, Luton, UK.

Live Stream: ----

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Storylines

Luton Town's first victory in the 2021-22 FA Cup came during the Third Round against Harrogate Town on 9 January, they won that game 4-0 scoring just one goal in the first half and the rest of the three goals in the second half. Luton Town used the same formula against Cambridge United, the team scoring an early goal in the 16th minute by Burke to win the game 3-0.

Chelsea won in the third round against Chesterfield 5-1 at home, that game was a display of the offensive power of the team in the FA Cup but a couple of defensive errors showed a weak spot for Chelsea to the other teams in the competition. In the next game, fourth round, Chelsea could not stop Plymouth Argyle's offensive attack and the rivals scored the first goal of the game in the 8th minute, after that goal Plymouth's defense played harder than ever and Chelsea could hardly score the winning goal by Alonso in the 106th minute.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Luton Town vs Chelsea in the U.S.

This 2021-22 FA CUP season game in the UK will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Luton Town vs Chelsea: Predictions And Odds

Luton Town are underdogs at home with 8.00 odds that will pay $800 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, the home team didn’t allowed goals in their last two competition games. Chelsea are favorites to win with 1.41 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this FA Cup game is: Over 2.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



BetMGM Luton Town 8.00 Draw / Totals 4.50 / 2.5 Chelsea 1.41

* Odds via BetMGM