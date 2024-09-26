Mallorca fan sentenced over racist insults against Vinícius Júnior and Samuel Chukwueze

A Mallorca fan who was found guilty of racially insulting Vinícius Júnior and Samu Chukwueze received a one-year suspended sentence from a Spanish court.

The club announced that the fan is banned from attending games organized by LaLiga and the Spanish national team for three years. The suspended sentence was granted after the accused expressed remorse for his actions, apologized to Vinícius Júnior in a letter, and participated in an anti-discrimination program.

Fourth Person Sentenced in Racial Chants Against Vinícius Júnior



This Mallorca supporter becomes the fourth individual sentenced for racial chants aimed at the Brazilian forward, who has faced significant scrutiny from fans across LaLiga.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2024 in London, England.

In June, three Valencia fans received eight-month prison sentences for similar racist chants directed at Vinícius, marking the first conviction for racism-related incidents in professional soccer in Spain.

Vinícius Júnior has been outspoken about racism in soccer, even suggesting that Spain should be stripped of its hosting duties for the 2030 World Cup due to its failure to enact meaningful change.