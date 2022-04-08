Mallorca and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Saturday at Visit Mallorca Estadi in the 31st round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Atletico Madrid will travel to Palma de Mallorca to meet with Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Estadi on the Matchday 31 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, April 8, 2022, at 10:15 AM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their 53rd La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Atletico de Madrid are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 24 occasions so far; RCD Mallorca have grabbed a triumph just 15 times to this day, and the remaining 14 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 4, 2021, when The Pirates snatched a surprising 2-1 win away at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 9, 2022

Time: 10:15 AM (ET)

Location: Visit Mallorca Estadi, Palma de Mallorca

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines

Mallorca have been terrible in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have lost five times (LLLLL). Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have been in a much better form recently, having celebrated five times in the last five games (WWWWW).

The Balearic side currently sit in 18th place of the La Liga table with 26 points in 30 matches so far. On the other hand, Atletico’s players are placed 15 positions above them, in third place in La Liga with 57 points won in 30 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 25, 1960, when Atletico won narrowly 2-1 in the 1960/61 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 31.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 31 game between Mallorca and Atletico Madrid, to be played on Saturday, at the Visit Mallorca Estadi in Mallorca, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Atletico Madrid. PointsBet see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -110 odds to grab another win of the season. The home side Mallorca, meanwhile, have a +320 odds to cause an upset in the 31st round, while a tie would result in a +230 payout.

PointsBet Mallorca +320 Tie +230 Atletico Madrid -110

* Odds via PointsBet