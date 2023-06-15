Malta vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Malta will welcome England at Ta’Qali National Stadium in Ta’ Qali on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their sixth overall meeting. No surprises here as England are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on all occasions so far. Malta are yet to claim a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on September 1, 2017, when the game ended in a 4-0 England win in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Malta vs England: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

How to watch Malta vs England in your country

Argentina: Star+

